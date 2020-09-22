Tasty treats bring ‘serious’ athletes together

The Cupcake Cartel members cheer on another one of their 350 athletes from around the world.

The Cupcake Cartel members cheer on another one of their 350 athletes from around the world.

Cupcakes and exercise rarely pair well – perhaps if they did more people would be out there pounding the pavement.

But for Coast couple and professional triathletes Alise Selsmark and Callum Millward, blending the sugary treats with their chosen sport has brought together hundreds of athletes worldwide.

The Cupcake Cartel is a global triathlon team building a network of athletes to lift each other up and share knowledge.

The Cupcake Cartel members Sharon Chun and Kim Gourlay.

The Cupcake Cartel boasts more than 350 members in its close-knit network.

As their website states, “in a sport where many athletes take themselves too seriously, we want to remember that we do this all for the love of the sport and the unique people in it”.

Peregian Springs resident Millward had the idea for the group on the back of his popular YouTube channel Cupcakes with Cal, which showcased humorous interviews with his peers on the trials and tribulations of their athletic careers.

A scene from YouTube channel Cupcakes with Cal, sharing a cupcake with professional IRONMAN athlete Sam Appleton.

The father of a 10-month-old child, Millward wanted to create something that would keep him busy as he transitioned out of professional sport.

“I had one of those life’s priorities shifts,” the former triathlete said.

“I was kind of looking forward to having a proper job and proper money.”

Becoming a member of the triathlon support group, which has more than doubled in size in the past two years, is by application only.

But the only criteria is to have a sense of humour and be prepared to support the other people in the group.

“Let’s face it, endurance athletes and cyclists can be a bit highly strung,” Millward said.

“We tried to create something that is a bit more fun.

“We don’t promote anything except support and inclusiveness.”

Applications for The Cupcake Cartel open on October 1 and close on October 15.