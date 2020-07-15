Menu
The licence of a tax agent has been terminated after a federal watchdog investigation found questionable details in his returns.
Tax agent banned after lodging 170 dodgy returns

by Hayden Johnson
15th Jul 2020 4:05 PM
A GOLD Coast tax agent who lodged 170 dodgy returns to the Australian Taxation Office has been suspended after it was found he made false claims to the Commonwealth.

The registration of tax agent Edward Mark Purnell-Webb and his business Superannuation Administration Specialists has been terminated and both banned for four years after a months-long investigation by the watchdog Tax Practitioners Board.

Mr Purnell-Webb lodged more than 170 returns for self-managed superannuation fund clients where he claimed the funds had been independently audited.

Investigations by the Tax Practitioners Board found no audit had been conducted.

The board considered Mr Purnell-Webb had "undermined the superannuation system and was no longer trustworthy to perform the functions of a registered tax agent".

Board chair Ian Klug said Mr Purnell-Well was "a risk to consumers".

"The Tax Practitioners Board has an important role in consumer protection and maintaining the integrity of the tax practitioner profession," he said.

"Misconduct of this kind undermines the integrity of the entire SMSF regulatory regime."

"This decision serves as a warning to other tax practitioners who may be thinking of engaging in this kind of egregious behaviour."

Mr Purnell-Webb could not be reached for comment.

Originally published as Tax agent banned after lodging 170 dodgy returns

