Hanson’s $158b blow to the PM

Pauline Hanson said she thinks there are "more important" things than the government's proposed tax cuts.

Pauline Hanson said she thinks there are "more important" things than the government's proposed tax cuts.

PAULINE Hanson has declared she will not support the Coalition government's tax cuts when federal parliament returns next month.

The One Nation leader, who carries two crucial Senate votes, said there were more important issues to be funded.

"At this stage, no I'm not," she told Today on Monday, when asked whether she would support the tax relief.

"We're talking about $158 billion for the next few years. I think there's more important issues out there that are of concern to the Australian people. I want to see a coal-fired power station in Australia, to reduce the electricity prices."

Hanson also suggested getting on with a 1930s plan to divert water inland as two higher priorities for her.

"Those two, alone will cost about $20-$25 billion dollars. That will bring employment to Australia, water security, cheaper electricity, keep our industries of manufacturing in the country."

Hanson further laid out future plans for a Royal Commission into Family Law and child support payments, saying men are "suiciding daily and women are being murdered and the government won't do anything about it".

"Tax cuts? No. I think it's important to get these other things on the agenda, first and foremost."

Her opposition will make it tough for the government to pass its full tax plan.

Labor supports the first stages, for low and middle income workers, but at this stage is uncomfortable with the later parts which will flatten the tax rates schedule by mid-2024 and overwhelmingly benefit higher earners. The government is adamant it will not split up the package.

If it can't get Labor onside, it will need support from four of the six crossbenchers since the Greens also oppose the package.

But the other crossbench duo, Centre Alliance, holds a similar position to Labor with concerns that a softening economy might leave the country unable to afford the later stage of the plan without cutting essential services.