Tayla going purple to help beat epilepsy

DETERMINED: Tayla Stinton with her mother Joanne when she was battling epileptic seizures in hospital. Contributed

CLIMBING Brisbane's daunting Story Bridge as part Go Purple Day should seem like a dawdle for 12-year-old Tayla Stinton of Noosa after staying on top of debilitating epilepsy.

Tayla is stepping up on March 26 as part of Epilepsy Awareness Month to complete her head-spinning challenge to help others still battling a condition that first struck her while in her mother's womb.

Multiple in utero epileptic seizures led to a massive stroke at birth which devastated her mother Joanne.

And while doctors gave Tayla a poor prognosis for healthy development, she initially proved them wrong learning to speak and walk without impediment.

That was until 2012 when the epilepsy and the seizures returned and forced her in 2016 to have a piece of her brain, which had been damaged by her ongoing birth trauma, removed.

This was discovered to be the cause of Tayla's epileptic fits and since the surgery, she has not had a seizure since.

Joanne remains committed to raising awareness of epilepsy and the surgery options available while Tayla has joined forces with bridge climb sponsor Ochre Health to fundraise for the charity closest to her heart. Ochre is donating $1000 to the cause.

"I hope Tayla's story will encourage other families with children suffering from epilepsy to trust the surgical outcomes,” Joanne said.

"My message to other families is to have the courage to take the leap, because epileptic seizures are not only frightening to live through, they require lots of management, particularly when your child is out and about.

"Ensuring normalcy for my daughter, so that she could keep going to dance classes and attending school, was my priority.”

The bridge climb, which encourages people to 'Go Purple' as they take on the challenge of climbing Brisbane's Story Bridge, is aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of epilepsy.

"For many epileptics, I hope that Tayla's experience will inspire other people living with epilepsy to believe that they, too, can achieve almost anything.”

Joanne is a practice manager at Ochre Medical Centre Noosa. She said the biggest problem for people suffering from epilepsy is dealing with the attitude of others.

"With Ochre Health's help, Tayla and I are hoping we can raise as much as we can to increase epilepsy awareness across Australia,” she said.