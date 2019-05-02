Billboard Music Awards: Winners, performances, crazy moments

Madonna, left, and Maluma perform Medellin' at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Madonna, left, and Maluma perform Medellin' at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Chris Pizzello/AP

RAP giant Drake dropped a surprise Game of Thrones shout-out into one of his speeches at today's Billboard Music Awards.

Taking the stage to accept the Billboard Top 200 Album award, Drake thanked family, friends and those who helped work on his album Scorpion - then proved he's a big ol' GoT fan just like the rest of the world.

"And shout-out to Ayra Stark for putting in that work last week, ayyyy," he finished.

It really was a night for pop divas from the past few decades - Paula Abdul closed the show with a frenetic medley of her late '80s / early '90s hits that came complete with one eyebrow-raising moment.

Dancing through the crowd, Paula flung off her hat in one smooth Michael Jackson-esque move - and whipped it straight into Julianne Hough's throat:

What a way to go: Throat slashed by Paula Abdul's fedora.

Before that, Madonna proved she's in no danger of losing her Queen of Pop title with an incredible, high-tech performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards that's rumoured to have cost her $5 million.

The singer, 60, performed new single Medellin with Colombian singer Maluma, 25 - and a quartet of hologram Madonnas, each representing a different character she inhabits on her upcoming concept album of sorts, Madame X.

It was, in a word, insane:

Fellow pop icon Mariah Carey delivered a hit-filled medley of songs from throughout her career, appropriately enough before picking up the Icon Award.

"Icon? I really don't think of myself that way. I started making music out of a necessity to survive," she said in her speech.

"I still feel like that lost interracial child who felt lost," she continued.

Mariah Carey performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Chris Pizzello/AP

Earlier, Taylor Swift opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas with a hyper-colourful performance of her divisive new single ME! The pop superstar was joined on stage by duet partner Brendon Urie for a high-energy performance of the hit:

Taylor and Brendon perform. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty

But the star was almost overshadowed immediately after the performance by host Kelly Clarkson, who kicked things off with a rapid-fire, note-perfect medley of hits by some of the night's performers.



The eternally underrated Ciara channelled peak-era Janet with an elastic performance of new single Thinkin' Bout You - Taylor Swift in particular seemed to be enjoying it, dancing through the whole song from her spot in the audience.

Ciara tears it up. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty

The newly-reunited Jonas Brothers gave fans a taste of solo hits Jealous and Cake By The Ocean before performing their number one comeback smash Sucker:

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty

Earlier, rapper Cardi B proved the biggest red carpet showstopper with a plunging gown showing off her rock hard six pack.

WINNERS' LIST

TOP R&B ARTIST

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai - winner

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

TOP ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons - winner

lovelytheband

Panic! at the Disco

Queen

twenty one pilots

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion - winner

Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD

XXXTentacion, ?

TOP NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Juice WRLD - winner

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

TOP DUO/GROUP

BTS - winner

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake - winner

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

TOP RAP SONG

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It - winner

Drake, In My Feelings

Juice WRLD, Lucid Dreams

Post Malone, Better Now

Travis Scott, SICKO MODE

TOP COUNTRY SONG

Kane Brown, Heaven

Luke Combs, She Got the Best of Me

Dan + Shay, Speechless

Dan + Shay, Tequila

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be - winner

TOP ROCK SONG

Foster The People, Sit Next to Me

Imagine Dragons, Natural

Imagine Dragons, Whatever It Takes

lovelytheband, broken

Panic! at the Disco, High Hopes - winner

TOP HOT 100 SONG

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It

Juice WRLD, Lucid Dreams

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, Girls Like You - winner

Post Malone, Better Now

Travis Scott, SICKO MODE

TOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Drake - winner

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

More to come …