How to beat Taylor Swift concert traffic chaos

TAYLOR Swift fans will be entitled to free public transport with extra services put on to get them to the popstar's Brisbane concert at The Gabba.

Tay Tay's audience will be roughly half the size of Adele's massive shows last year at the same venue but authorities still warn it will cause peak hour delays.

Brisbane City Council has told commuters to avoid The Gabba on Tuesday, November 6, as it prepares to move more than 30,000 people in and out of Swift's concert by bus.

Gates open at 5.30pm, while supporting acts Charlie XCX and the Broods will play from 7pm before Swift comes on stage at 8pm.

Road closures will start at 2pm in the area and commuters are being warned to avoid the road network in the afternoon.

The crowd numbers are expected to be on par with those pulled by significant sporting matches, and travel arrangements will be similar for Swift's concert.

Concert goers' tickets entitle them to free public transport on the council's buses and Queensland Rail trains from midday until the last service.

Taylor Swift’s Brisbane Concert is just a few weeks away. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

On top of usual bus services, the council will also provide dedicated shuttle buses from Carindale, Chermside, City Ann St and Eight Mile Plains to the venue from 4.30-8.30pm.

Shuttles will return patrons to those stations after the concert, from the end of the concert for 90 minutes.

Last year, songstress Adele took a swipe at City Hall after Public and Active Transport chairman Adrian Schrinner criticised the venue choice for the logistical difficulties of moving people to the concert via bus.

"I think they should shut up with their bloody moaning, f---ing hell. Shut up!" she said.

But Cr Schrinner got the last laugh after Adele's Sydney concerts were delayed due to thousands arriving late to the venue.

At the time, he said it was Brisbane City Council's proactive approach and warning punters to travel early that prevented a similar transport fail in Brisbane.

"It appears the 'travel early' message didn't get the necessary cut-through in Sydney, hence a large part of the crowd arrived late and the concerts had to be delayed," he said.

British singer Adele during her second performance at the Gabba stadium in March last year. Picture: Jack Tran

PLAN YOUR TRIP TO AND FROM THE CONCERT

• Your ticket allows you to travel on all regular Queensland Rail and Brisbane City Council bus services from midday until last service

• Expect travel time may be longer than usual in getting to the concert due to road closures and peak period traffic

• Expect delays in leaving the venue and getting home following the concert because of the large numbers of people

• Be aware of the conclusion time for the concert and your transport options