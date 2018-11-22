McKeown all set to fire in Russia

EMERGING: Sunshine Coast swimmer Taylor McKeown competes in the 100m breaststroke heats at the world championships in Russia.

SWIMMING: Unheralded Sunshine Coast breaststroker Taylor McKeown is poised to strike at the world championships, according to her coach Chris Mooney.

The 20-year-old, who is set to get her 200m campaign underway in Russia tomorrow, has enjoyed a career-best preparation.

And Mooney believes the relative lack of expectation and attention from the sport's pundits could also work to her advantage in Kazan.

"There's no pressure on her," he said.

"She's ranked fourth or fifth in the world at the moment so she's close enough to strike but she's not the one everyone's looking at.

"It's the girls that are going into the meet ranked one and two who have got all the pressure on them.

"We're just focused on what we need to do and we're certainly close enough to strike if we get the process right.

"The preparation has been fantastic so were quietly confident."

McKeown won a gold medal in her Commonwealth Games debut at Glasgow last year.

But she was then hampered by injury.

She had a knee operation in October and then experienced some soreness in her comeback so didn't really start her season until late January.

As a result, she went into the national championships a little underdone but won the 100m breaststroke and finished second in her favoured event, the 200m breaststroke, behind fellow Sunshine Coast swimmer Tessa Wallace.

"She just didn't have the background to do what we needed to do in the 200 when Tess was on," Mooney said.

"But this has been a really good prep. It's probably been her best prep so we're pretty excited about the opportunity to race the world's best."

McKeown just missed out on a berth in the final of the 100m breaststroke yesterday, when she was ninth fastest (1:07.19).

She is one of three swimmers of Mooney's squad from the University of Sunshine Coast to be at Kazan.

Jake Packard and Leah Neale are also there.

Packard finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke final. He clocked 59.44 seconds, to finish just 0.35 seconds outside the medals and less than a second adrift of the winner, Great Britain's Adam Peaty.

Packard went into the meet primed to break the sub-1minute mark and subsequently did that in the heats, the semi-finals and in the final.