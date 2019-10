Police are on scene at Heatley Primary School after it's believed a teacher was stabbed.

Police are on scene at Heatley Primary School after it's believed a teacher was stabbed.

POLICE and paramedics are on scene at Heatley Primary School after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a 12-year-old female student.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Critical care paramedics have treated a female teacher for chest and shoulder injuries at the school.

Police confirmed the altercation between the female teacher and the student.