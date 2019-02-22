Teacher prepares for Bali double marathon challenge for kids

LEARNING JOURNEY: Warana teacher Phoebe Nance will cover 84km from coast-to-coast in Bali to raise money to help educate children.

EVERY step of the 84km Phoebe Nance is about to take across Bali will change lives forever.

The mother-of-three and Year4 teacher at Brightwater State School is combining her passion for education and ultra-running to help break the Indonesian island's cycle of poverty.

"It's a double marathon, running through some of the poorest parts of Bali from coast to coast,” the Warana 38-year-old said.

"Basically you are running on your own overnight ... it's not a race, more of a team building exercise in a group of about 20.”

Each participant is raising $7500, with all money going to the Bali Children Foundation. Runners must fund their own flights and accommodation for the May25 event.

One year's education costs $220, and double that for senior high school. According to research, girls one year of education boosts a girl's eventual wages by 10-20per cent and those who complete school break the cycle of family poverty.

"Last year they raised funds for schools and facilities. This year the aim is getting the children to the schools and keeping them there,” Phoebe said.

Warana ultra runner Phoebe Nance is preparing for her Blackall 50km race debut. Grant Edwards

An accomplished runner, Phoebe was victorious at the recent Beerwah at Night event and was the 2017 winner of the Blackall 50km trail race, while she has also been a top 10 finisher in some of the nation's toughest ultra-marathons.

Yet the Bali Hope run will offer some unique challenges.

"It's not the run that worries me, its the dogs,” she said.

"Part of the briefing you learn how to act like a local, bend down pick up a rock and pretend to throw it and you also learn a particular noise they don't like. That be a big thing for me, and apparently there are also monkeys which will keep things interesting.”

To support Phoebe visit 2019balihopeultramarathon. everydayhero.com/au/phoebe-27.