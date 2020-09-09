Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services attend to a patient at Townsville Community Learning Centre
Emergency services attend to a patient at Townsville Community Learning Centre
Breaking

Teacher, students stabbed at school

by SHAYLA BULLOCH, KEAGAN ELDER, MICHAEL THOMPSON
9th Sep 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teacher and two students are understood to have been stabbed at a Townsville school.

Emergency services were called to the Townsville Community Learning Centre at Mundingburra about 12.40pm.

A woman was seen sitting with a child outside the school, with paramedics assessing them for injury.

Multiple police and paramedics are on scene.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, police said.

This is an unfolding story. More to come.

Originally published as Teacher, students stabbed at school

More Stories

arrests editors picks emergency school stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Seven Coast people caught with child porn

        Premium Content NAMED: Seven Coast people caught with child porn

        Crime These seven Sunshine Coast people have pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material in court in the past year.

        Peregian is all fired up to help village heroes

        Premium Content Peregian is all fired up to help village heroes

        News Peregian locals and supporters gathered for two events to mark the one-year...

        Drink driver abuses police back at station

        Premium Content Drink driver abuses police back at station

        Crime He told police he "knew people and they should look out"