Team recognised for heroic rescue

CALL TO ACTION: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien congratulates Surf Lifesaver Olivia Emmanuel on receiving a National Rescue of the Month award.

CALL TO ACTION: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien congratulates Surf Lifesaver Olivia Emmanuel on receiving a National Rescue of the Month award.

SUNSHINE Beach surf lifesaver Olivia Emanuel and lifeguards Josh Jones and Isaac Smith were recognised in a national award on Thursday for their efforts in a rescue last year.

The trio was awarded a National Rescue of the Month honour following their efforts during an incident on November 5.

Olivia was off-duty when she came across an unconscious woman caught in a rip between Sunrise

and Sunshine Beach

early that morning.

She and a surfer rescued the 23-year-old woman from the rip current and were able to bring her to shore, where they performed CPR.

Sunshine Beach lifeguards Josh Jones and Isaac Smith were alerted to the incident and also began giving emergency care until ambulance crews arrived.

Olivia is said to have demonstrated a tremendous level of composure and lifesaving skill, with Josh and Isaac administering a high standard of emergency care.

Surf Life Saving Australia's Rescue of

the Month is a national initiative that recognises

the courageous and outstanding achievements

of surf lifesavers and members.

Each month, the seven states and territories award a Rescue of the Month, with winners automatically nominated for Surf Life Saving Australia's national award.

National winners are awarded in a quarterly ceremony at Parliament House.