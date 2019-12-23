Team spirit wins for passionate animal carers

TEAM SPIRIT: The passionate workers at RSPCA Noosa recently took out the prestigious team spirit award for their dedication to animals.

TEAM spirit is running at an all-time high at Noosa’s RSPCA shelter.

The local team have taken out the prestigious team spirit award at RSPCA Queensland’s Annual Awards night.

Throughout the year the local team work hard to fundraise in order to support animals in need of care or a little extra love.

From cupcake sales to plant fairs and the annual Million Paws Walks, Noosa shelter manager Nicole Cleary said the recognition for their work was a wonderful way to finish off the year.

“We like to think that the animals at Noosa receive an incredibly high level of care and our team are very resourceful in providing a multitude of enrichment,” Ms Cleary said.

“We strive to make our volunteers and customers feel welcome and that helps us achieve the best possible outcomes for the animals in our care.”

The Team Spirit award is seen as an example of how staff and volunteers can work together to achieve positive outcomes.

More than 200 people apply for the awards and the winners chosen by a specially created panel.

“The Noosa team are an example to us all,” RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said.

“They are a perfect example of how people can work together to achieve positive outcomes for animal welfare and the Sunshine Coast Community.”

“The team at Noosa is guided by compassion, consideration, empathy and respect. They have created unique fundraising activities and make certain that RSPCA Queensland has a presence at community events and that encourages adoptions and respect for all animals.”

The Noosa team’s passion to their community and team spirit is so strong, they were unable to attend the function in Brisbane as they had a fundraising event on the Sunshine Coast the next day.