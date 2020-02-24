Team Sunshine powers on with talented youth

SUNSHINE Beach SLSC surf sports competitors were on fire at the recent Sunshine Coast U11-U15 Youth Branch Championship Carnival hosted by Mooloolaba SLSC.

After seven months of hard training 43 competitors battled the massive gnarly notorious Mooloolaba shore dump.

Headed for the flags for Team Sunshine.

In a mix of crazy weather our competitors gave it everything competing strongly in beach and water events. With some well executed and spectacular board paddles, ocean swims and beach competition we were able to bring home the medals.

The strength in our U11 age group is undeniably great with many of them finishing with outstanding results and qualifying to compete in the upcoming 2020 Queensland Youth Championships in March.

Congratulations on your gutsy performances in individual and team events.

More outstanding competition and great sportsmanship earned our U12-U14s qualification for state carnival through the Ironman, Ironwoman, Board Relay, Swim Teams, Cameron Relay, Board Rescue and Beach Sprint Relays. Topping that off were many individual gold, silver and bronze medals collected in all events.

Cracking a wave at Mooloolaba.

One of the many highlights of the was the gold medal win in the U14’s female board rescue by Georgia McKinley and Summer Hooper. After seasons of just missing out on the gold medal the girls took on a massive Mooloolaba shorey which just about tossed them over the finish line to secure first place and sending a massive roar of applause for their efforts through the spectators.

For our seven U15 competitors this was their final junior branch carnival. After 8 years of training and nipper Sundays this inspiring group showed why they are some of the best competitors on the coast.

Team Sunshine was in the thick of the surf action.

Their athleticism and master water and beach events skills over 2 days saw them win gold, silver in bronze medals in team and individual events.

This group have two big carnivals remaining on their youth competition schedule, State and Aussie titles and this carnival has been great preparation for them. Congratulations to Tommy, Harvey, Mitch, Roko, Blake, Cheyanne and Scarlett on all you have achieved to date.

In an exciting start to 2020 and with the new club up and running, 88 Sunshine Beach nippers aged from U8-15s competing at Sunshine Coast Branch Youth Championship carnivals over the past month.

Without U11-U15 team finishing in 4th position overall behind the powerhouses of Alex Headlands and Maroochydore and Mets Caloundra our Sport Sports program to date has had a great season complete with loads of smiles, laughter and fun.