Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Joel Embiid, right, appears to have taken aim at Ben Simmons for his reluctance to go for three-pointers.
Joel Embiid, right, appears to have taken aim at Ben Simmons for his reluctance to go for three-pointers.
Basketball

76ers star takes blatant swipe at Ben Simmons

3rd Jan 2020 5:35 PM

THINGS aren't so sunny in Philadelphia, it seems.

Asked what he thought about the starting unit struggling on offence to start the season, Sixers big man Joel Embiid took a very thinly veiled swipe at his Australian teammate, Ben Simmons, on Friday (AEDT).

"We just got to look at ourselves and see what we can do individually," Embiid told reporters.

"We've got to help each other even if it means being outside of your comfort zone for the greater (good) to help the team win.

"Meaning that, if you've got to space and shoot it, you've got to do it. We need everybody to buy into that and we'll be fine, we're going to be fine."

 

It doesn't take much to figure out Embiid is referring to Simmons' reluctance to shoot.

In a starting line-up that includes Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Embiid, there is only one player who doesn't feel comfortable from range.

While Simmons has made two three-pointers this season - the first two of his NBA career - he hasn't quite made the leap in attempts many in Philadelphia hoped he would.

Embiid added: "We're still finding our groove, we haven't been totally healthy, the whole starting line-up.

"Like I said, we'll be fine."

Simmons is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on the season, while Embiid is putting up 23.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game for the 23-13 Sixers.

More Stories

Show More
al horford ben simmons joel embiid josh richardson nba philadelphia 76ers tobias harris
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golden fork: Winners of Coast’s best restaurants revealed

        premium_icon Golden fork: Winners of Coast’s best restaurants revealed

        Food & Entertainment WINNERS: The Sunshine Coast’s best fine dining, casual and Asian venues have been finally announced after mystery diners reviewed each restaurant.

        Three simple steps to overcome an attacker

        premium_icon Three simple steps to overcome an attacker

        News Martial arts expert Martin Day's advice on how to stay safe.

        Man hospitalised after near drowning at Sunrise Beach

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after near drowning at Sunrise Beach

        News A man has been hospitalised following an incident in a pool at a Sunrise Beach...

        Petrol tanker and ute collide in major highway smash

        premium_icon Petrol tanker and ute collide in major highway smash

        Breaking Paramedics were called to an area on the Bruce Hwy about 8am.