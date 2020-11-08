Menu
Donald Trump spotted leaving golf course following election defeat
‘Teary-eyed’ Trump pictured after loss

by Charis Chang
8th Nov 2020 7:43 PM

Crowds have booed Donald Trump as he arrived back at the White House where there have been scenes of celebration in the wake of Joe Biden's win in the US presidential election.

Mr Trump was on the green at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia at the time the result was announced.

 

 

Mr Trump eventually returned to the White House where mass celebrations have overtaken the streets.

 

 

 


Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan tweeted footage of Mr Trump's motorcade travelling through Washington streets as people booed.

"Lots of thumbs down and middle fingers up," she added.

 


There have been wild scenes across the United States as Mr Biden's supporters mark his victory.

News networks in the US this morning projected that Mr Biden would win the state of Pennsylvania. This has pushed him past the 270 electoral votes he needs to become America's next president.

Mr Trump immediately released a statement indicating he would not concede the election.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," Mr Trump said.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Trump pointed out that states had not yet certified the results, and his campaign had launched multiple "legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor".

However, near-complete results issued by each state showed an insurmountable lead for Mr Biden, allowing news networks to call the overall result, as they do every election.

Mr Trump followed up this statement with a tweet saying he won the election and that his observers were not allowed into counting rooms, which is not true.

 


A US media report claims Mr Trump has signalled the Secret Service may have to drag him from the White House "kicking and screaming".

 

As Biden supporters flooded Twitter with memes and posts hashtagged #TrumpMeltdown and #You'reFired, Vanity Fair claimed Mr Trump was showing signs he had gone "full delusional".

It tweeted that Mr Trump had "signalled to allies" that he'll never concede and "plans to barricade himself in the Oval office and refuse to come out if Biden wins".

 


