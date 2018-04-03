Ex-Playboy Playmate live streams divorce

Kendra Wilkinson has confirmed she is leaving husband Hank Baskett. Picture: Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson has confirmed she is leaving husband Hank Baskett. Picture: Instagram

US TV personality Kendra Wilkinson broke down in an emotional video to announce the end of her marriage to Hank Baskett.

The former Playboy Playmate burst into tears as she confirmed her split from her husband of 10 years.

Wilkinson looked shaken and was seen sobbing as she spoke into the camera about her relationship status, The Sun reports.

Kendra Wilkinson, son Hank, daughter Alijah, and Hank Baskett in February this year.

Wearing a vest top and jeans, and with no make-up, the 32-year-old said: "Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough.

"I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him.

"I believed in forever, I really did. I guess it's just not meant to be."

She shared a flashback photo of their wedding day. Picture: Instagram

Posting the video on Instagram, Wilkinson added: "I'm really scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will.

"Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment.

"Any little ounce of love helps. Thank you.

"I never thought I'd see the day. Really."

Former American football player Hank Baskett and TV personality Kendra Wilkinson. Picture: Getty

Wilkinson also shared a shot from her wedding day.

The then loved-up couple could be seen smiling as they embraced.

A childhood picture of herself followed, then a shot of her outfit she chose to wear to announce the end of her marriage was shown on a chair.

Another of the images she shared on social media. Picture: Instagram

She recalled how anxious she was about choosing the outfit.

She wrote: "Picking this outfit was hard. Shaking the whole time."

Wilkinson took to Twitter and wrote: "Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins."

Wilkinson is known for being one of Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner's three girlfriends.

Once upon a time Kendra Wilkinson was the girlfriend of magazine publisher Hugh Hefner.

She rose to fame on the E! reality television series The Girls Next Door, on which her life in the Playboy Mansion was documented.

Hank Baskett, an American Football player, proposed to Wilkinson on top of the Space Needle after six months of knowing each other.

They married on 27 June 2009 at the Playboy Mansion, and their reality show on E! Kendra followed that year.

The couple have two children - son Hank, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

In 2014, Wilkinson was a contestant on the UK version of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here ! and came sixth.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.