Tech-savvy volunteers, this one's for you

CALL OUT: Noosa FM are looking for volunteers with computer know-how to join their team.

CALL OUT: Noosa FM are looking for volunteers with computer know-how to join their team. Caitlin Zerafa

CALLING all volunteers with a knack for social media.

Noosa FM is looking for locals to be the friendly faces to meet and greet visitors, presenters and on-air guests and look after the station's online platforms.

"We desperately need people on reception and to look after our Facebook and website,” president Sibylle Reisch said.

"We need someone who knows how to use computers and social media.”

The volunteer-based station was founded 25 year ago by Noosa Musician Barry Charles and Ms Reisch said it is a wonderful environment.

"Everyday is different and there are a lot of diverse people here.”

An important job for day-to-day activity at the station, the role would require four hours per week.

"We would like people who are happy to commit,” Ms Reisch said.

"This year being our 25th birthday we will also need someone who can help with our big celebrations.”

Ms Reisch said within the station there are several areas volunteers can become involved in.

To apply or for details contact reception@

noosaFM.org or phone 54472233.