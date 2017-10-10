Ted O'Brien hits the road to talk small business

MEMBER for Fairfax Ted O'Brien will head off on his seasonal town visits this week to talk small business.

Eumundi Imperial Hotel will host the federal politician on Thursday morning where he hopes to discuss start-ups and entrepreneurship with the community during his "spring road trip”.

"The Sunshine Coast is on the brink of a new future, with more people and companies choosing to open shops locally, attracted to our fantastic lifestyle,” Mr O'Brien said.

"We are seeing more and more start-ups, exciting innovations and determined entrepreneurs who realise the benefits of commerce on the Coast.

"But starting a new business can be a tough, lonely experience and quite the rollercoaster ride and that's why I'm here to help.”

The Sunshine Coast is becoming known as the "small business city”, experiencing a 7% increase in small businesses in the two years to 2016 - higher than the national increase of 5%.

The hotbeds of activity have been the Maroochydore CBD, where the number of businesses spiked 13% with 711 businesses, the Noosa Hinterland with 650 businesses, mostly farmers, and Buderim North with 614 businesses.

ABS data also reveals the proportion of the Sunshine Coast workforce owning their own business is higher on the Coast - at 22% in 2011 compared to Brisbane's 13%.

Mr O'Brien will be at the Imperial Hotel, Memorial Dr, Eumundi, 8.30-9.30am.