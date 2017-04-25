Ted O'Brien hits the road

ON THE ROAD: Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien was out and about listening to the community about issues affecting regional towns.

MEMBER for Fairfax Ted O'Brien hit the road last week to hear about the issues facing communities in his electorate.

As part of his autumn road trip, Mr O'Brien set up a mobile office outside Eumundi State School on Friday to hear what matters to families.

"I make sure that I carve out a week each season where my focus is entirely out in the community,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Once you go to an environment where people feel comfortable, they're more likely to tell you if they've got a problem or an issue.

"It means then when I'm in Canberra, you're being lead by those you represent.”

Mr O'Brien said the road trip was "not campaigning - anything but”, more of an opportunity to discuss issues affecting regional towns.

His focus last week was on new reforms to childcare, but also discussed domestic violence, the citizenship test, 457 visa and infrastructure.

"The childcare reforms... it's all about improving people's access to employment,” Mr O'Brien said.

"A lot of the problems around domestic violence, housing affordability, the cost of living pressures, electricity prices... if people have jobs, those issues don't totally disappear, but it's the biggest help.

"I find the more uncertainty there is globally, and across Australia, the more people are focussed on their own backyard.

"That's why I've got to understand what's going on in my own backyard.”