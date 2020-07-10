Ted takes off on local coronavirus listening tour

Ted O'Brien, pictured at a 2018 meet and greet in the street, is keen to get out and about to listen to people's concerns for a post-COVID-19 recovery

THOSE "Mexicans" south of our border are not the only ones on the move now that the COVID-19 restrictions are easing to allow people to follow 1970s band Steppenwolf's advice to "head out on the highway".

According to a fairly home-bound Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien, Step 3 of Australia's COVID Safe restrictions allows to get back to the road trips he has undertaken every season since being elected.

"I'm keen to hear people's ideas for future government support and in particular I want to talk with people about ways the Sunshine Coast can best navigate a post-COVID recovery," he said.

"I know people will want to talk about the coronavirus and how they've been affected, the Federal Government's response, border closures and what a COVID safe future will look like," Mr O'Brien said.

"Many businesses are still struggling and there are still people out of work. Others are forging a path forward and doing what they can to embrace the 'new normal'.

Ted's mobile office will stop in the following local or nearby locations throughout the week.

MONDAY 13 JULY

PEREGIAN SPRINGS - From 2:30pm at Cnr Peregian Springs Dr and Ridges Blvd

TUESDAY 14 JULY

WEDNESDAY 15 JULY

COOLUM - From 7:45am at intersection of David Low Way and Coolum-Yandina Rd

THURSDAY 16 JULY

EUMUNDI - From 7:45am at Dick Caplick Park, Memorial Drive

FRIDAY 17 JULY

YANDINA - From 7:45am at Cnr Farrell St & Old Gympie Road