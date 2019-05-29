Teddy's fashionable win

PROUD: Young designer Teddy McRitchie is following his fashion dream after success at the recent Australian Wearable Art Festival in Eumundi.

PROUD: Young designer Teddy McRitchie is following his fashion dream after success at the recent Australian Wearable Art Festival in Eumundi. Contributed

WHEN Teddy McRitchie designs, he thinks big, bold and different.

His creative entries at last Friday's Australian Wearable Art Festival in Eumundi saw the 15-year-old take one step closer to his fashion dream.

After three months of hard work designing, sourcing recycled materials and creating, Teddy won best student entry.

"It was a bigger platform so there were a lot of other people and there was a higher standard of art,” Teddy said.

Teddy entered two garments into this year's competition, which attracted designers both amateur and professional from all over Australia.

"The first one was called Funeral and that was entered into the Trashion section,” Teddy said.

"It was made with recycled inner bike tubes and a fan.”

Teddy used the fan to create the headpiece.

"Funeral" made from recycled inner bike tubes and a fan as the headpiece. Contributed

"My second garnet was called Empower and it was in the Avant-Garde section.”

"For this one I used recycled denim and EVA foam.”

"Empower" made from recycled denim, EVA foam. Contributed

The up-and-coming designer will head to Western Australia for Wearable Art Mandurah on June 15 and 16, where he will showcase another two pieces he completed earlier this year.

"It's very exciting,” Teddy said.

Teddy set up a Go Fund Me page to help him travel across the country, which thanks to family, friends and the community he was able to achieve.