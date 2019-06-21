Teddy's future is in full bloom

NOOSA'S young fashion designer Teddy McRitchie has done it again, this time all the way over in Western Australia.

The 15-year-old Sunshine Beach State High School student last weekend travelled to Perth for Wearable Art Mandurah where he won the youth award.

Teddy entered his piece In Bloom and was surprised but thrilled with the result.

"I am so excited,” Teddy said.

"They announced my name and I was like what, have I won?

"There was a very high standard of art and I wasn't expecting to win.”

The win was reward for the four months of hard work Teddy put into his design and production.

"It is a cotton dress that opens up into a half circle and has about 225 handmade paper flowers and about 445 handmade paper leaves. So it was a lot of paper, folding and glueing.”

Teddy McRitchie's In Bloom design won the Youth Award at Wearable Art Mandurah. Contributed

The design, which was completed earlier in the year, had to be practical enough to fit in a box and be posted across the country.

"I hadn't seen the garment in three months and I was in tears when I saw it on stage,” Teddy said.

He was also part of the Whispers group project, an un-judged garment where he collaborated with six other young designers.

During his time in Mandurah, Teddy participated in workshops, and was invited to be part of a discussion panel at a designers meeting.

"It was really good tot talk to other designers.”

Teddy will now work towards the EKKA in August and the Apex Australia Teenage Fashion and Arts Festival in September and is already planning designs for next year's competitions.