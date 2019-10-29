Tee off tri weekend with ‘must do’

FINE-tune that golf swing because you’ll want to “tri” your best at Noosa Multi-Sport Festival's annual Charity Gold Day.

The Noosa Triathlon Charity Golf Day is one of the favourite events and a must do for golfers of all standards, and the nation’s celebrities and sporting elite.

This Thursday, October 31 Noosa Golf Club will set the scene for a picture perfect day in the sun with some outstanding, outrageous and occasionally out of bounds stroke play, on one of the region’s best playing courses.

You are invited to join Australia’s biggest celebrities and some of the nation’s most notable sporting superstars.

The event begins at 11am, register here.