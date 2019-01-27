Tee up a social golf afternoon

FANCY teeing up a some fun on the golf course?

Local golf coach and professional golfer Ellesha Michie holds individual lessons, mixed golf clinics and ladies social events at Noosa Golf Club for all skill levels.

"Each week the clinics focus on a different area of the game,” she said.

"On completion of each clinic I email a lesson review covering the points that were learnt during the clinic.”

She also holds ladies' events on the first Sunday of every month.

"I run a Social Ladies Golf Afternoon followed by drinks,” Ellesha said.

"It's usually nine holes ambrose. It's a great way for beginner ladies to meet each other and learn the game of golf in a friendly, relaxed environment.”

On the second Sunday of each month she runs a masterclass covering all areas of the game.

For more information call 0411515402 or email elleshamichie@gmail.com.