Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen, 15, allegedly raided servos at knifepoint

by Luke Mortimer
18th Oct 2020 12:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE have charged a teenage boy who allegedly robbed two Gold Coast service stations at knifepoint.

The 15-year-old boy, believed to be from the Logan suburb of Woodridge, allegedly targeted service stations at Coomera and Labrador between 3.40pm and 9.10pm on Saturday.

The juvenile has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of stealing.

Officers were called to a service station at the intersection of Foxwell Road and Finnegan Way at Coomera about 3.40pm on Saturday.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of stealing. File image.
The 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of stealing. File image.

Police believe the boy threatened a worker behind the counter with the knife before he demanded cash and fled the scene.

It's alleged the teenager then hit another service station on Brisbane Road at Labrador just before 9.10pm on Saturday.

Police allege the 15-year-old again threatened a worker with the knife and ran from the area with a small amount of cash.

Officers caught up with the boy and arrested him before charges were laid.

Police were continuing to investigate the armed robberies.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Teen, 15, allegedly raided servos at knifepoint

More Stories

armed robbery crime hold-up servo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier not making waves on controversial surf ranch

        Premium Content Premier not making waves on controversial surf ranch

        Politics The Queensland Premier on Friday could not make a call if an application for a $1.2 billion surf ranch and residential development should be approved.

        Scorned customer allegedly threatened business owners

        Premium Content Scorned customer allegedly threatened business owners

        Crime A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with stalking for racially vilifying business...

        Man injured after rolling off music teacher’s car

        Premium Content Man injured after rolling off music teacher’s car

        Crime A music teacher ended up with a man on the bonnet of his car after a heated...

        Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        Premium Content Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        News Faith Wild is once again 'dancing' with cancer