A woman is in serious condition after a teen girl allegedly attacked her with a meat cleaver, police said.
Crime

Teen accused of meat cleaver attack on woman

by Darren Cartwright
25th Dec 2020 3:00 PM

A teen armed with a meat cleaver has allegedly struck a woman and then charged at a neighbour in Sydney's west on Christmas Day.

The 17-year-old girl allegedly attacked an older woman at a unit in Parkside Lane, Westmead just after midnight, police say.

She then allegedly turned on a female neighbour who had heard screams and rushed to help.

An aerial view of Parkside Lane, Westmead where the incident is alleged to have occurred. Picture: Google Maps
"Police have been told a neighbour entered their unit after hearing the older woman's cries for help," NSW police said in a statement.

"She was chased outside by a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly armed with a meat cleaver.

"Another witness found the older woman a short time later in the garden with multiple injuries."

The injured woman was taken in a serious condition to Westmead Hospital after sustaining multiple injuries.

Police believe it was a domestic violence-related assault.

The teen was arrested and "has been taken for assessment," police said.

A meat cleaver was seized at the scene and was being forensically examined.

crime police violence

