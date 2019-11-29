Teen accused of raping interstate Schoolie

The woman was also filmed without consent by the Schoolie.

A TEENAGER has been accused of raping a girl on the Gold Coast for Schoolies after she had consexual sex with another man.

He is also charged with filming the girl.

The 18-year-old Victorian man was arrested on Wednesday following the alleged rape in the unit of a Glitter Strip high-rise on Tuesday night.

Police will allege the girl, 18, also an interstate Schoolie, gathered, along with other friends, at a unit on Tuesday to drink. Both were staying in the building.

It will be alleged the victim had consensual sex with another Schoolie when the alleged rapist entered the room and assaulted her.

Police will further allege the man filmed the victim without her consent. Those recordings will form part of the evidence.

Detectives are also trying to track down other people who may have been in the unit, to question over the horrific attack.

An interstate Schoolie was allegedly raped, by another Schoolie.



The alleged rapist, who was due to start a trade apprenticeship in coming days, has been bailed to go home to live with his family after a court appearance today.

The teenager's father watched on as his son, who cannot legally be named, faced Southport Magistrates Court in custody.

He glanced around the court at times and showed little visible emotion.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Davina Cochrane opposed bail and documents handed to the court stated police believed the 18-year-old presented an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

The man was released on the conditions he report to police, not contact the alleged victim or witnesses and not enter the Coast, unless it was related to his case.

Specifically, he was barred from entering the Gold Coast Safe Night Precinct, or a particular Surfers Paradise high-rise.

The man had no Queensland criminal history but the charges were "of an extremely serious nature," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Davina Cochrane said.

He has been charged with rape and observations or recordings in breach of privacy.

Defence lawyer Mollie Roper said the man's family only found out about the charges on Wednesday night.

She said the 18-year-old's parents would cover court costs.

Ms Roper argued if the man was not bailed he may spend more time behind bars than he would ultimately be sentenced to serve if convicted.

She was concerned the charges would take quite a while to crawl through the courts.

Ms Roper said there was no evidence or criminal history to suggest the man would offend on bail.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley said she was concerned about "the (alleged) victim's vulnerability", but she granted bail on the "very serious charges".

She told the father it was important he did not allow his son to breach bail.

The case was adjourned to February 6.