Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen admits to lighting fire near house

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUTH has pleaded guilty to lighting a fire at Laidley that endangered a house.

Going before a judge in Ipswich Children's Court the teenager pleaded guilty to wilfully and unlawfully setting fire to grass that was so situated it was likely a dwelling would catch fire.

The charge relates to a fire at Laidley on May 19, 2019.

The youth, who can't be identified for legal reasons, was convicted of endangering property by fire.

The written facts of the Crown case were handed up to Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer sought an updated pre-sentence report before the sentence could proceed.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said a pre-sentence report had been compiled for other charges recently heard before Ipswich Children's Court.

An order for the report was made with the matter adjourned for sentence to April.

More Stories

Show More
children's court firebug ipswich court news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future Noosa regret not asking more questions

        premium_icon Future Noosa regret not asking more questions

        News LEGAL representative for Future Noosa admits thorough due diligence was not done regarding their former campaign member’s involvement as a property developer.

        Noosa police face highest number of drug charges in history

        premium_icon Noosa police face highest number of drug charges in history

        Crime Noosa police have revealed drug related crime in the region has spiked to their...

        Everything you need to know about casting your vote in Noosa

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about casting your vote in Noosa

        News From early voting booths, to the candidates and polling day

        Vile high school fight videos surface

        premium_icon Vile high school fight videos surface

        News Gympie anti-bullying page warns creators to close account