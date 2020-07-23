Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen appears in court on arson charge

by Lea Emery
23rd Jul 2020 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
The scene of the fire on the Pimpama River. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The scene of the fire on the Pimpama River. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

 

A TEENAGER accused of trashing a Gold Coast houseboat and setting it on fire has appeared in court for the first time.

Zachery John Moore, 18, asked for this matter to be adjourned for three weeks during a brief mention in the Southport Magistrates Court.

He is charged with arson.

Zachery John Moore outside court. Picture: Lea Emery.
Zachery John Moore outside court. Picture: Lea Emery.

It is alleged Moore and another 18-year-old boarded the houseboat which was anchored near the Colman Rd boat ramp on the Pimpama River about 5pm on July 1.

The pair allegedly damaged the vessel and threw furniture into the water before starting the fire.

The boat was "almost destroyed" when emergency services arrived, it is alleged.

Magistrates John Kilner adjourned the matter to August 30.

Originally published as Teen appears in court on arson charge

More Stories

arson court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        premium_icon ’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, commenting on speculation the Queensland border will be closed to all Sydney residents, says she will not hesitate to take swift action...

        Motorists fume over $17.5m Bruce Hwy fail at Gympie

        premium_icon Motorists fume over $17.5m Bruce Hwy fail at Gympie

        News New highway surface has been labelled ‘unsafe’ and ‘appalling’

        Serial crim, drug addict stole $100k from one house alone

        premium_icon Serial crim, drug addict stole $100k from one house alone

        News The court heard he racked up 17 charges in two crime sprees

        Man charged after tradies’ power tools knocked off

        premium_icon Man charged after tradies’ power tools knocked off

        Crime A man has been charged after it is alleged he stole a large quantity of power tools...