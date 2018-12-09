Menu
Login
Police have arrested a teen after a botched robbery.
Police have arrested a teen after a botched robbery.
Crime

Teen tries to rob Gold Coast servo with hammer

by Talisa Eley
9th Dec 2018 7:13 PM

A HAPLESS thief has botched an armed robbery on the Gold Coast in broad daylight, caught by police after a brief stint on the run.

The 18-year-old man tried to rob the BP service station on the corner of Gilston Rd and Cayuga St in Nerang around 2.40pm today, armed with a hammer.

Police will allege the man demanded cash from a staff member, as well as car keys from a female customer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a man inside the servo challenged the alleged thief, who ran from the petrol station empty-handed.

He was spotted by a witness nearby and arrested a short time later.

No-one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

Police expect to charge the man.

crime editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Noosa helps give hope

    Noosa helps give hope

    News Hight fundraiser for 2018 goes to one very deserving charity, giving hope to hundreds of Queenslanders

    • 9th Dec 2018 7:00 PM
    Your Noosa entertainment guide

    Your Noosa entertainment guide

    News Catch all the latests live gigs happening this coming week

    Q and A with Sally Hookey

    Q and A with Sally Hookey

    News Farmer Sally enjoying the land

    Local Partners