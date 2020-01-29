Menu
The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Teen arrested after stepmum’s death

29th Jan 2020 6:42 AM

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after his stepmother was fatally stabbed in Sydney's south last night.

NSW Police said a 42-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her back at a home about 1.30am on Wednesday.

 

The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
She was treated by paramedics at a home on The Kingsway at Woolooware before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the teenager is believed to be the woman's stepson. He was arrested at the scene and taken to Sutherland Police Station.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the woman's death has begun.

