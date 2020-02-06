Teen ‘bully’ rips into school foe in violent bar attack

A TEENAGE "bully" threw several punches and ripped clumps of hair from another young woman she hadn't seen since leaving school three years earlier.

The unprovoked attack inside Blue Bar left Anneeka Jane Cooke's former Burnside High School foe requiring treatment at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A court heard Cooke, 19, was at the Alexandra Headland bar on January 8 when the other young woman walked in for a night of karaoke with friends.

Cooke called her victim a "f------ s---" and made comments about her education being impacted before grabbing her by the hair about 2am.

"(The victim) says since the assault she doesn't feel safe at her house because (Cooke) knows where she lives," police prosecutor Phillip Stephens said.

"From her perspective, the attack on her was so aggressive and forceful, she was concerned that she would do it again because she had some kind of grudge.

"The physical injuries she received on the night were slapping to the face, physical bruising, bald spots on her head where her hair had been pulled, her shoulder was swollen and bruised internally and she had to wear a sling."

Sgt Stephens submitted actual jail time was a suitable sentence.

Cooke pleaded guilty at Caloundra Magistrates Court today to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist described the incident as "bullying" and read a victim impact statement.

"You've been able to able to grab hold of the victim's hair, punch her with the same hand multiple times to the back of the head," Mr Stjernqvist said.

"The defendant, that's you, then used her other hand to punch the victim multiple times to the head and shoulders.

"The victim had no visible injuries but stated her head and shoulders were sore, she also had internal swelling to her mouth and clumps of hair were falling out."

The assault ceased only when bystanders stepped in and released Cooke's grip on the victim's hair.

The court heard the women hadn't seen each other since they were in grade 10 when Cooke spread rumours about her victim.

Duty lawyer Greg Lee said Cooke was drunk at the time of the offence and had no criminal history.

He said she intended to continue midwifery studies at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Stjernqvist said the incident was an example of gratuitous violence.

Cooke was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.