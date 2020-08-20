Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager has been charged after allegedly stealing $5000 in a burglary, calling the police on himself, then stealing pepper spray and attacking cops.
A teenager has been charged after allegedly stealing $5000 in a burglary, calling the police on himself, then stealing pepper spray and attacking cops.
Crime

Teen calls police then sprays cops with pepper spray

Navarone Farrell
by and Navarone Farrell
20th Aug 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly stealing $5000 in a burglary, calling the police on himself, then stealing an officer's pepper spray and attacking them.

Yesterday Northern police responded to a call from a 19-year-old man claiming he had committed a burglary.

Police met the man at around 11pm, spoke to him and he fled the scene. A search of the property unearthed approximately $5000 - suspected proceeds from a burglary earlier in the evening.

About 1.40am police returned to the address to find the man hiding under a couch in the lounge room.

Two female police officers attempted to arrest him, but he began to resist violently.

One police officer deployed pepper spray on the teen and it will be alleged that he responded by forcibly taking the pepper spray from the constable, spraying her in the face, limiting her vision.

The teen then turned on the second constable, threatening her with the spray before grabbing in a headlock, restricting her breathing.

He also allegedly began pulling at her hair.

The teen was hit with a second canister of pepper spray, allowing police to subdue, handcuff and effectively restrain him.

The officers totalled multiple injuries during the fray, one was hit with the pepper spray and received a wrist injury, the second received bruising to the neck.

Both officers were treated in the Launceston General Hospital and were later released.

The 19-year-old man from Mayfield has been detained to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at this afternoon.

He was charged with burglary, stealing, two counts of aggravated and resist police.

 

 

navarone.farrell@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Teen calls police on himself, sprays cops with pepper spray

crimer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search for men who robbed, assaulted brothers

        Premium Content Police search for men who robbed, assaulted brothers

        Crime Police are appealing for witnesses after two brothers were assaulted and robbed in Noosa before a group of men stole their moped.

        What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Premium Content What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Smarter Shopping Queensland consumers ‘shopping with purpose'

        Drink driver busted taking mates on late-night Maccas run

        Premium Content Drink driver busted taking mates on late-night Maccas run

        Crime High-range drink driver on search for fast food was busted by police

        Morcombes step up fight for public sex offender list

        Premium Content Morcombes step up fight for public sex offender list

        Crime Bruce Morcombe frustrated by delay to progress sex offender register