Teen charged over crash that killed aspiring policewoman

A TEENAGE girl has been charged with five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle as police continue to investigate the horror crash that killed aspiring policewoman Jennifer Board.

Ms Board, 22, a gym manager who had recently applied to join Queensland Police Service, was killed on Thursday night in Townsville when a car hit the back of a stolen vehicle "at speed", spun onto the wrong side of the road and hit her as she rode her motorcycle.

Jennifer Board, 22, was riding her motorbike along Ross River Rd on Friday night when a stolen Hyundai and a Holden Statesman crashed, forcing the Holden onto the other side of the road and hitting the woman’s sports bike. Pic: Instagram

Police said they are investigating whether the three occupants of a Holden Statesman were chasing a stolen Hyundai in an act of vigilantism.

Police believe four people were in the stolen car at the time of the crash.

Detectives this morning took a 17-year-old girl into custody and charged her with five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of stealing.

The five counts relate to five occasions that she was a passenger in the stolen Hyundai between it being taken from a Mount Louisa home and the crash on Ross River Rd in Kirwan that happened shortly before 10pm on Friday night.

The stealing charge is an alleged petrol drive-off.

Police will allege the girl was in the car at the time of the crash.

The stolen Hyundai is alleged to have fled the scene.

The girl was refused police bail and is expected to appear before court in Townsville tomorrow.

Memorial rally for Jennifer Board near the accident site on Ross River Road, close to Weir State School. Picture: Evan Morgan

