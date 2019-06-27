Teen charged over coward-punch attack

One-punch attacks: How lethal are they?

A man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly struck and hit his head on the ground in Surfers Paradise.

A 19-year-old man allegedly lashed out at a 28-year-old Southport man just after 1am today, punching him in the face and causing him to stumble.

The 28-year-old then allegedly fell backwards, smashing his head onto the concrete ground.

It's understood the teenager had tried to start a separate fight on Orchid Avenue, the nightclub precinct of Surfers Paradise, minutes before he allegedly punched the 28-year-old.

Police were called to Surfers Paradise early this morning.

The alleged victim remains in intensive care in Gold Coast University Hospital after spending hours in surgery after the fall left him with serious head injuries.

The 19-year-old Victorian man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He will appear at Southport Magistrates Court later in the day.