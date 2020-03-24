Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
Crime

Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

by Patrick Billings
24th Mar 2020 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly dragging a woman into an alley and sexually assaulting her in the state's far north.

Police allege the man approached a 23-year-old woman around 1am on Saturday as she walked along Edith Street, Innisfail, before dragging her into an alley and assaulting her.

A 19-year-old Mareeba man was charged with one count each of sexual assault, assault with intent to commit rape, and stealing on Monday.

The man was located by police on Monday afternoon as is due to appear at Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

More Stories

Show More
crime queensland crime sex crime sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mary Valley festivals hit by latest virus crackdowns

        premium_icon Mary Valley festivals hit by latest virus crackdowns

        News Mary Valley festivals cancelled as the fight to contain virus goes on in earnest.

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus community noticeboard: What you need to know

        Council holds line on Noosa Hill builds

        premium_icon Council holds line on Noosa Hill builds

        News Noosa Council refusal of Noosa Hill development ‘is what has set the place...

        NAMED: 48 people to face Noosa Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 48 people to face Noosa Court today

        Crime Here is a full list of everyone with matters before the Noosa Magistrates Court...