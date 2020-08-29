Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have laid charges after a house fire in Smiths Creek.
Police have laid charges after a house fire in Smiths Creek.
Crime

Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

Adam Hourigan
29th Aug 2020 7:39 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-OLD has been charged with murder following investigations into a house fire 40km northwest of Lismore last week.

Emergency services were called to a rural property in Smiths Creek on Sunday August 16, following reports a property was well alight.

Crews from the Rural Fire Service attended and took several hours to extinguish the blaze.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene after the body of a man, aged 64, was located inside.

Detectives from Richmond Police District - with assistance from the State Crime Command - established Strike Force Kumulla to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cause of the blaze.

On Friday, detectives arrested a 17-year-old male at a home in Kyogle.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with murder, improperly interfere with a corpse and malicious damage by fire.

He was refused bail and will appear in a children's court at Parramatta today.

house fire northern river crime northern rivers crime news northern rivers house fire richmond police district smiths creek fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN THE RACE: Who is running for Noosa in state election

        Premium Content IN THE RACE: Who is running for Noosa in state election

        Politics Here are Noosa candidates vying for you vote at the upcoming state election.

        Child injured in two-vehicle smash on Coast

        Premium Content Child injured in two-vehicle smash on Coast

        News A woman in her 30s and a child have been rushed to a Sunshine Coast hospital after...

        Ex-mayor calls out years of inaction from state MPs

        Premium Content Ex-mayor calls out years of inaction from state MPs

        Politics A former Sunshine Coast mayor says there has been close to a decade of inaction on...

        Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Premium Content Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Entertainment Do you have what it takes to become the next voice of the region? A radio station...