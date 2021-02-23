Teen charged with Noosa glassing granted Easter stay

A Brisbane teenager accused of glassing two Noosa Dolphins players has varied his bail conditions so he can spend the Easter long weekend on the Sunshine Coast.

Oliver Max Oghanna, from Chelmer, was in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face charges related to the alleged glassing of Dolphins identities Will Rogers and Charlie McKill.

Police will allege the pair sustained superficial injuries in an unprovoked assault at Noosa Surf Club on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Oghanna, 19, did not enter a plea to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

An application was made to the court to vary his bail conditions including adjusting his curfew times and allowing him to visit cafes or restaurants that hold a liquor licence.

He must not go to other licenced venues in Queensland.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone consented to Mr Oghanna also varying his residential conditions so he could stay at a Mooloolaba unit over Easter.

He will be allowed to stay at the First Ave address from April 1 to 5.

The matter was adjourned to March 30 when Mr Oghanna’s appearance is excused.

The court heard his defence team would continue to conference with police over the alleged assaults.

Oliver Max Oghanna leaves Noosa Magistrates Court after facing assault charges.

Mr Rogers is the Noosa Dolphins’ A-grade vice-captain and McKill is a former player who now resides in Sydney.

Noosa police officer Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell in early January alleged the pair had been hit in the back of the head and side of the face respectively.