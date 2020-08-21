Menu
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
Breaking

Teen critically injured in ute rollover

by Shiloh Payne
21st Aug 2020 8:51 PM
A young man is fighting for his life after the car he was driving rolled several times in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Grantham Scrub Rd in Veradilla around 4.15pm.

Intiial reports show that a white Toyota ute left the road and rolled a number of times, critically injuring a 19-year-old Helidon man.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, while a woman in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen critically injured in ute rollover

