Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jack Beasley, 17, died after being stabbed during an altercation on the Gold Coast.
Jack Beasley, 17, died after being stabbed during an altercation on the Gold Coast.
News

Tributes for teen stabbed to death outside supermarket

by Greg Stolz
14th Dec 2019 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMOTIONAL tributes are flowing for a teenager stabbed to death in Surfers Paradise on Friday night.

Friends have taken to social media to express their grief at the loss of 17-year-old Jack Beasley who died in Gold Coast University Hospital after a fight between two groups of youths outside an IGA supermarket on Surfers Paradise Boulevard.

Another teen was also stabbed but survived.

"Gone way to soon my brutha ... it feels like yesterday we were roaming the streets getting upto nothing but trouble together," one mate posted.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to ur family cant believe it my bra fly high & rest easy my brother ill see you soon.

"Love you xo Jack Beasley."

Another friend wrote: "Jack Beasley I love you my man! Will love you forever, I'm in disbelief, look over your parents and brother. Rest easy my brother, as cheeky as you were, your heart was always real! Wish I was there to save you. I love you! Alofa atu Oe ma lou aiga."

"Rest in Peace Jack Beasley ... you deserved better," wrote another friend.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the fatal stabbing.

They say the fight broke out between two groups around 8.10pm, and some of those involved fled the scene.

Both Jack and the other boy were stabbed in the chest and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where Jack died.

More Stories

Show More
crime death editors picks homicide teenager

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No remorse: Councillor’s ridiculous comments seal jail fate

        premium_icon No remorse: Councillor’s ridiculous comments seal jail fate

        Crime Tears of a sexual abuse survivor reliving her childhood trauma were not shed in vain as her attacker was sentenced to jail.

        WHAT’S HOT: Top 10 best events at Noosa Eat & Drink

        premium_icon WHAT’S HOT: Top 10 best events at Noosa Eat & Drink

        News The program boasts more than 70 events over four days so here are our top picks.

        SUPERCELL WARNING: Severe storm, giant hail to hit

        SUPERCELL WARNING: Severe storm, giant hail to hit

        Weather A supercell bringing giant hail and damaging winds is looming

        Drought slashes Coast camping options for Christmas

        premium_icon Drought slashes Coast camping options for Christmas

        Breaking Drought causes Christmas camping spaces to be slashed on Coast