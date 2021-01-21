Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motoring

Teen dies after car veers off road, rolls

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 7:12 AM | Updated: 9:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 16 year-old Taranganba teenager has died after a single vehicle crash in Yeppoon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, were called to Vaughan St just after midnight for vehicle crash into a bridge.

Initial police investigations indicate the silver Ford Falcon sedan was travelling south on Appleton Dr near the Fig Tree Creek Bridge before it left the road and rolled.

The teenager was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18 year-old male driver sustained minor injuries.

A 16 year-old female passenger female had chest and abdominal injuries.

Both were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

A third patient was assessed for critical injuries.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage or anyone who may have noticed the vehicle in the area around midnight to come forward.

The forensic crash unit are investigating.

editors picks fatal crash yeppoon crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE THE PICS: Lightning inspire next netball generation

        Premium Content SEE THE PICS: Lightning inspire next netball generation

        Netball Young netball enthusiasts take part in the Sunshine Coast Lightning‘s school holiday clinic at USC Stadium.

        Unsolved Coast crimes police won’t let rest

        Premium Content Unsolved Coast crimes police won’t let rest

        Crime Six unsolved crimes that shocked the Coast

        ‘Plenty out there’: Sharp showers to hang around

        Premium Content ‘Plenty out there’: Sharp showers to hang around

        Weather “14mm in an hour”: The “short, sharp” bursts of heavy rainfall that have drenched...

        Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Premium Content Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Crime An osteopath who raped his long-term client plans a big move