A teen died of an overdose close to a safe injecting room in Melbourne. Picture: 9 News
Crime

Teen dies near drug injecting room

by Phoebe Loomes
25th Nov 2019 10:10 AM

A teenage boy has died after overdosing just metres from a controversial safe injecting room in inner Melbourne.

Police were called to Egan Street in Richmond about 8.30am yesterday morning with reports of a suspected heroin overdose where they found the boy, 15, had died, according to 9 News.

Police declared a crime scene but later ruled that the teen's death was not suspicious.

The boy was found in a unit block, a few hundred metres from a contentious permanent safe drug injection room, which neighbours and residents have previously protested against.

The area where the boy died has become notorious for being frequented by heroin users, with residents complaining of rampant drug use, discarded needles and regular overdoses.

 

A teen died of an overdose close to a safe injecting room in Melbourne. Picture: 9 News
A man injects in a car park next to the Richmond safe injecting room. Picture: Jason Edwards
Residents of Richmond protested against the injecting room on Saturday. Picture: Tony Gough
The teenager would not have been able to access the safe injecting room due to his young age.

Residents protested the facility on Saturday, saying they want the injecting room moved elsewhere.

An overflow of drug users failing to use the facility and being spotted in nearby streets has left locals frustrated.

Local MP, Fiona Patten from the Reason Party, defended the facility in the wake of the teenager's death, saying overdoses of this type are the reason the service exists.

"We are saving hundreds of others and we are saving the families of hundreds of others from going through the pain that that family is going through," Ms Patten said.

