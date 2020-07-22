Menu
Wiremu Hemi Pehi pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to drink driving.
Teen drink driver falls asleep at wheel, crashes car

lucy rutherford
22nd Jul 2020 9:00 AM
A teenage drink driver who fell asleep at the wheel was hospitalised after he crashed and overturned his car.

Wiremu Hemi Pehi, 19, pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving while unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens told the court police were conducting patrols at Landsborough on April 4 when they saw someone attempting to wave down traffic on Steve Irwin Way at 4am.

Police found Pehi on the side of the road next to an overturned white Mazda utility which had crashed into a tree and bushland down an embankment on the side of the road.

“Police could immediately smell a strong smell of liquor,” Sgt Stephens said.

The court heard Pehi told police he did not have a licence and the car was unregistered.

“They asked if he had consumed any alcohol that evening and he confirmed that he had finished his last drink approximately two hours prior,” Sgt Stephens said.

“He stated he had been up the hill at Maleny and fell asleep while driving and veered off the road.”

After being breathalysed, Pehi returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.075.

Pehi, who represented himself in court, said he was taken to hospital after the accident.

“I did originally call the ambulance,” he said.

“I woke up at some ridiculous time after crashing.”

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin fined him $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Convictions were recorded.

