A TEENAGER allegedly driving a stolen car involved in a fatal crash has been arrested after trying to run from police through the backstreets of Rasmussen.

Police closed in on an 18-year-old who was hiding inside a Lina St home about 8.45am after he was spotted driving a stolen Toyota HiAce mini-van around the city with two other children inside.

The Townsville Bulletin understands he is alleged to have been driving a stolen Hyundai which was rammed by a Holden Statesman on Friday night, and involved in the death of Jennifer Board, 22.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The stolen car was first spotted speeding along the Ring Rd about 7.15am with two other juveniles in the car.

It was spotted driving dangerously on Elphinstone St and Kern Brothers Dr.

The car was then reportedly spotted on Gollogly Dr about 8am, and again on Santal Dr with a flat tyre a short time later.

A resident on Lina Ct spotted the man jump fences and hide inside a house at the end of the cul-de-sac street.

Jennifer Board was killed in a fatal crash on Friday night.

It is understood police stormed the home and arrested the man.

He was taken to Townsville Watchhouse.

The stolen mini-van was found dumped at the end of Geoffrey St.

The other two juveniles ran from the scene, and one has been arrested.

It is understood the other is still on the run.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Teen driver of stolen car arrested