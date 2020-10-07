Menu
Kyle James Murdoch pleaded guilty in the Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: Social media.
Crime

Teen drug dealer’s iPhone reveals illegal hustle

Laura Pettigrew
6th Oct 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 7th Oct 2020 4:40 AM
A "youthful" drug dealer came unstuck when police raided his property and found a series of incriminating messages on his phone, a court has heard.

Kyle James Murdoch, 19, pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to charges including eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone told the court police raided a Peregian Springs home and seized a black Apple iPhone along with other drug related items.

"In the lounge area police located 18g total of green leafy material, they also located a grinder with plant residue (and) a set of scales also were located," she said.

"In relation to the mobile phone there was as series of messages contained in text messages and Facebook messenger identified by police which relate to the supply of dangerous drugs."

Sergeant Johnstone said the conversations related to the supply of marijuana on each occasion.

She said a period of probation was an appropriate sentence for the "serious offending" which spanned from March to May.

"This defendant may benefit from some assistance from probation to get him on the right path and perhaps assist with some rehabilitation," she said.

Lawyer Lisa Taylor tendered a reference written by Murdoch's football coach and said a good behaviour bond could be open to the court as a punishment for the "youthful offender".

She also agreed probation could be beneficial.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist placed Murdoch on a 12-month probation period for supplying marijuana and a $600 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

Murdoch was also fined $400 for breaching an order prior to it ending in June.

No convictions were recorded.

