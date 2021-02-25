Teen entrepreneur ties business with helping sick kids

A Sunshine Coast teen is paving the way for young entrepreneurs with her successful business MyBandz selling thousands of hair and wrist bands while raising funds for a good cause.

Chloe Robinson started her business when she was 14.



The Year 12 student came up with the idea while in a teenage business course.

“Part of that course was to come up with a business with a charitable arm,” she said.

“So I found some hair ties that I really liked and I started selling them here.”

Chloe, 16, chose Wishlist as her charity to support.

“At the time my mum was working in the hospital and she was just witnessing all the great things they were doing, like the clown doctors and the way they were supporting the paediatrics ward,” Chloe said.

“I got to walk through the paediatrics ward and see all the stuff they were doing to help support them and their families.

So far Ms Robinson has sold almost 1000 packets of bands.

“Recently it's been hard to get stock in because of Covid,” she said.

“I’ve got heaps of stock in the school colours though.

“I’d love to continue to support Wishlist because every dollar counts and I’ll just keep giving what I can.”



Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe said Chloe was an incredible young entrepreneur.

“Chloe has been a supporter of Wishlist for several years now and we are proud to sell her hair ties at our Wishlist office,” Ms Rowe said.

“Just recently she reached $1000 in donations which is an incredible feat.

Chloe is captain at Immanuel Lutheran College this year.



“I’ve got lots to juggle,” she said.

“My passion is volleyball, both indoor and beach.

“I find that when I have more on my plate I tend to get more done and be more productive.”



MyBandz packs are 12 ties for $5.

If you want to support Chloe and Wishlist you can purchase MyBandz on Facebook, Instagram or on the website.