Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen fights for life after fleeing RBT and crashing

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
25th Oct 2020 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young woman is fighting for life after a four-wheel-drive crashed into trees after allegedly failing to stop for a random breath test in northwest Queensland.

Officers from Charters Towers were standing next to a parked police vehicle on Gill Street at around 2.30am when they signalled for a Toyota LandCruiser to stop for a roadside breath test.

The driver of the LandCruiser allegedly refused to stop and continued to travel out of police sight.

That same vehicle was discovered "a short time later" crashed into trees on Gill Street, police say.

A passenger of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Jindalee woman, suffered life threatening head injuries as a result of the crash.

She was flown to Townsville University Hospital, in the rescue helicopter this morning.

The alleged driver, a 17-year-old Julia Creek boy, was not seriously injured and was taken to Charters Towers Station for further testing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, overseen by the Ethical Standards Command.

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Should have ducked’: Truck smashes into bridge

        Premium Content ’Should have ducked’: Truck smashes into bridge

        News A truck driver has had an unfortunate morning after crashing into a low clearance bridge in Pomona.

        Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Premium Content Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Fashion & Beauty There’s still time to crown a cosmetic injection winner

        IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

        Education Coast high school leavers had a bit of fun at the beach

        Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Premium Content Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Politics Personal details of a number of people has allegedly been shared