Teen girl among trio arrested for petrol station robbery

Police arrest three people near Toowoomba over an alleged armed robbery of a Dalby service station on Thursday. Win News Toowoomba

A TEENAGE girl is one of three people arrested over an alleged armed robbery in Dalby yesterday afternoon.

The 17-year-old girl from Centenary Heights was among a trio arrested outside Toowoomba after a man stormed a Woolworths petrol station on Drayton St about 4.30pm.

Police will allege the Wilsonton Heights man, 33, entered the fuel station armed with a knife and demanded cash from the worker.

The worker complied and handed over an amount of cash before the man fled to a waiting vehicle.

Police tracked the vehicle to Toowoomba where it was stopped at Charlton and the trio arrested.

A Dalby woman, 35, was also taken into custody at the scene.

The trio face one count each of armed robbery in company and enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The adult pair is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

The teenage girl will be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justices Act.