Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
News

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car

by Hannah Higgins
16th Dec 2019 4:54 PM

A 14-year-old girl has died on the way to hospital after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway in Colyton after 2pm on Monday following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, NSW Police said.

Paramedics treated the girl for head injuries at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, but she died on the way.

Officers at the scene were told a White Nissan Pulsar driven by a 43-year-old woman had collided with the 14-year-old near Bennett Street.

The woman was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

car crash fatality road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minister told by Sandy and council, fix flood trap

        premium_icon Minister told by Sandy and council, fix flood trap

        News Minister outlines local big three road priorities for locals road users.

        Long delays after two-car smash on major road

        premium_icon Long delays after two-car smash on major road

        News Patient initially trapped after peak-hour crash

        Taking aim at ‘sneaky’ bin police

        premium_icon Taking aim at ‘sneaky’ bin police

        News Candidate says bin police audits seen as sneaky by many residents

        Beach inspires artistic flourish in Peregian

        Beach inspires artistic flourish in Peregian

        News Talented Brisbane artist inspired by our beach culture will show the results in...