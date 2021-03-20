Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An 18-year-old woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back after an argument.
An 18-year-old woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back after an argument.
Crime

Woman stabbed man in back, police say

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
20th Mar 2021 8:41 AM

A woman, 18, has been charged after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back in North Parramatta on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Sutherland Road at 6.30pm, where they found the man with stab wounds to the back.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police were told the pair had been involved in an argument in a car before the alleged stabbing.

The 18-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (DV), and doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice.

She was refused bail and will appear before the Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Teen girl stabbed man in back: Cops

assault crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

        Premium Content 350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

        My First Year A sneak peek into the Sunshine Coast My First Year 2021 photo shoot shows off the silly side of the region’s youngest students. SEE THE MEGA GALLERY

        Short stay shake up: Security firms could monitor homes

        Premium Content Short stay shake up: Security firms could monitor homes

        Property A Sunshine Coast tourist hotspot is considering hiring security firms to help...

        Coast cops caught on the wrong side of the law

        Premium Content Coast cops caught on the wrong side of the law

        Crime From a former officer who bashed a man to a fraudster who tried to claim more than...

        Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Premium Content Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Business Meet Queensland’s 11 billionaires